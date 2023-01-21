Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 220 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

