TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.63. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 25,216 shares changing hands.

TRX Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.02 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

