TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 2.45% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MEDS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.12. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 135.36% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.