UBS Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.85) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,114 ($25.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.59) to GBX 3,300 ($40.27) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.18) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.74) to GBX 3,620 ($44.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,105 ($25.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,032 ($49.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

