UBS Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.47.
Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NFLX opened at $342.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $259.17. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
