UFO Gaming Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

