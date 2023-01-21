UMA Market Capitalization Tops $133.53 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. UMA has a total market cap of $133.53 million and $8.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00008376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00418153 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.64 or 0.29351250 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00693381 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

