Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.3 %

UAA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after buying an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Under Armour by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 861,906 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

