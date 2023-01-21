Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,089.50 ($49.90) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,020.07. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market cap of £103.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,097.18.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

