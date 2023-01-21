uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $135,540.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Soteropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $70,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 523,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.09. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

