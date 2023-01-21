Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.71 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00029687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $101.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00395236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004449 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000370 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.12033442 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $78,220,481.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.