United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €28.90 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €28.90 ($31.41) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

UTDI stock opened at €22.05 ($23.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.20 ($19.78) and a 52 week high of €36.15 ($39.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.90 and its 200 day moving average is €21.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

