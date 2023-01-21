United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $363,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

