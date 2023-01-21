United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $208,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 29,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $178.13 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

