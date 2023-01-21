UNIUM Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.62 or 0.00149271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $100.68 million and approximately $862.99 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00416965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.36 or 0.29260621 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00692143 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 33.54409581 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $911.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.