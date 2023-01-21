Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

