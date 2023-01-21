Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Upland Software Stock Up 3.2 %
Upland Software stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.74. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186,699 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
