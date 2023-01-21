UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPMMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

