Valueworks LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Valueworks LLC increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for 2.6% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valueworks LLC owned 0.19% of Air Lease worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $66,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 399,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.75. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

