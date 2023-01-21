VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. 36,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 132,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

