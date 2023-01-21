VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 270,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,611,835 shares.The stock last traded at $25.17 and had previously closed at $25.16.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 618,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares during the period. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

