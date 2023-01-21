Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. 19,859,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53.

