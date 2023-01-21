Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

