Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.