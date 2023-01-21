Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

