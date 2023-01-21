Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.10 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.10 million and $9.96 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02181306 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,532,172.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

