Verasity (VRA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.31 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 118.5% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $68.73 million and approximately $56.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000956 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.