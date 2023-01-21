Veritaseum Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $79.76 million and approximately $5,875.09 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $37.10 or 0.00159389 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

