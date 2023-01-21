Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

