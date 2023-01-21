Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
