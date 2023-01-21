Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 262,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.