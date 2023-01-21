Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 913.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 624,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 244.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $5,782,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

