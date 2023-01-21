Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,331,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

