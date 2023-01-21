Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $423.76 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

