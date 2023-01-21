Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,863 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,682,000 after acquiring an additional 945,577 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

