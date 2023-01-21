Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 185 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $560.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

