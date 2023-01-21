Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 37,383 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,383 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

