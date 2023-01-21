Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.
Via Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %
VIASP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $25.70.
Via Renewables Company Profile
