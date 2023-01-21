Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

VIASP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

