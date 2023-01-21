VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.24 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $17,534.52 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00416598 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.15 or 0.29242136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00694168 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00219057 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,427.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

