Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.18% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

