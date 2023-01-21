Vow (VOW) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $424,158.72

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Vow has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003717 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $133.32 million and $424,158.72 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00413707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.00 or 0.29039176 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00704484 BTC.

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

