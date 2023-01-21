Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.99 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00017291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $108.36 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00039850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00225267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.87203971 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $20,782,510.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

