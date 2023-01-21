Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $106.41 million and $21.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00016912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00039679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00224744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

