Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.75 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $105.55 million and $23.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00016923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00039942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00226197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.87203971 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $20,782,510.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

