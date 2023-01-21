VVS Finance (VVS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $130.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00419326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.08 or 0.29432498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00706737 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,668,352,039,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,367,861,353,910 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

