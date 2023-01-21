VVS Finance (VVS) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. VVS Finance has a market cap of $130.35 million and $1.36 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00417225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.79 or 0.29286136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690869 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,671,592,115,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,371,900,330,720 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

