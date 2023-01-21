Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.00 million and $1.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00074901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00057249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023704 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,036,095 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

