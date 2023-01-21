Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Shares Down 1.6%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Want Want China Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Want Want China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

