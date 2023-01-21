Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

