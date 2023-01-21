Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

WM opened at $152.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

