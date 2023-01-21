WAX Price Tops $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, WAX has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $159.75 million and approximately $41.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00415278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.80 or 0.29146322 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00687951 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,214,793 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,336,993,700.1864195 in circulation. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

